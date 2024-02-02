Rivers APC Accuses Fubara Of Disrespecting Tinubu

The River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of disrespecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party who spoke on Friday through its state’s APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha alleged that Fubara has not responded to the president’s intervention in his ongoing disagreement with Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike effectively.

Okocha voiced his displeasure for not keeping the promises Tinubu made to Wike during the peace negotiations while receiving defectors APC at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

He expressed his disappointment in Fubara for failing to fulfill the commitments made by Tinubu during the peace agreement with Wike.

He said: “It will amount to barefaced disobedience for Gov Siminalayi not to follow to the latter, all the 8 indices in the proclamation made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in response to the Rivers State political crisis.

“His continued refusal to present the Rivers State 2024 budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly under Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, (Speaker), as captured in index 6.

“The flagrant cold feet in the conduct of Local Government Elections, smarks of disrespect for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The APC Rivers, (which is Mr President‘s Party), stoutly condemns this act of disobedience perpetrated by Gov Fubara and warns against the likely concomitant fallouts.”