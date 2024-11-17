Rivers: Again PDP NWC Fights over Court Cases

Share

Despite the interventions of the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other stakeholders of the party, regarding the crisis in the National Working Committee (NWC), the warring factions in the party’s leadership are yet to sheathe their swords.

The party’s NWC was factionalised last month, leading to emergence of two national chairmen.

But PDP governors, after a meeting with the stakeholders, ordered that the status quo should be maintained.

The factions are gearing to return to the trenches again, and the lingering political crisis in Rivers State is a point of disagreement.

The Court of Appeal had consolidated all the 11 appeal cases involving different parties in the state, among which is the appeal challenging the judgement of Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing voters register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), for the conduct of the Local Government elections that held on October 5.

Also, among the cases included an appeal by the Rivers State Government filed to stay the execution of the judgement that mandated Governor Siminalaye Fubara to re-present his 2024 budget proposal to the pro-Wike faction of the State Assembly led by Hon. Martin Amaewhule, as well as an appeal the Action Peoples Party, APP, filed to declare seats of the lawmakers vacant over their alleged defection to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Equally listed for hearing was an appeal marked: CA/1159/2024, which was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

However, when the matter was called up, two lawyers, B. F. Folurunsho and M J. Y. Musa SAN separately announced their appearances for the PDP.

While Musa, SAN told the appellate court that he was mandated by the party to withdraw the appeal, Folurunsho told the court that no such directive came from the party.

Following the controversy, the three-man special panel, led by Justice Onyekachi Otisi, acknowledged that it got a letter from the PDP indicating that it did not authorize the appeal.

The panel added that the PDP, in its letter to the court, which was signed by its Acting National Chairman and Secretary, Umar Damagun and Samuel Anyanwu respectively, applied to discontinue the case.

The court however queried the two lawyers about how they were briefed to appear in the matter.

Musa maintained that he was briefed by the Umar Damagum-led executives while Folurunsho said he was duly assigned the case by the National Legal Adviser of the party, whom he said has the authority to handle all legal matters involving the party.

Both lawyers claimed that they got hearing notices to appear for the appeals.

The appellate court panel consequently ordered the two lawyers to go back to the PDP and sort out the issue.

“The issue of which counsel that has been briefed should be clarified by the 29th Respondent (PDP) and the court notified.

“This is not an issue this court can delve into at this time,” Justice Otisi held as she adjourned some of the appeals to January 23, 2025.

PDP’s acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, had written to the appellate court, disowning the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and withdrew the appeal.

In two separate letters to the court, dated November 12, the two national officers intimated the appellate court of the party’s intention to discontinue with the appeal, claiming that it was not authorised by the PDP.

In the first letter for the discontinuance of the appeal, which had PDP as an appellant and one Aaron Chukwumeka & others as respondents, the party said it did not authorise Ajibade to file the appeal.

The party, in another letter addressed to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, told the court that,”it has just been brought to the attention of the PDP that the above appeal was filed against the ruling of Hon. Justice Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja by the National Legal Adviser of the party in the person of A.K. Ajibade, SAN.

“Take notice that the said appeal was not authorised by the party and hence, this letter to the Honourable court.

“Please, bring this letter to the notice of my lords on the panel of the appeal.”

This is the second time Damagum and Anyanwu had withdrawn the case filed by Ajibade regarding the crisis in Rivers State.

The duo had written to the Court of Appeal in appeal No:CA/PH/307/2024 against the defection of 27 pro-Wike lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Political watchers said what played out is foretaste of what will happen at the proposed National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

PDP has fixed its NEC meeting for November 28, after three postponements.

Party sources however expressed doubt on the possibility of the meeting, citing the inability to set aside the court judgement which barred the party from removing Damagum as acting National Chairman until December next year when the tenure of the present NWC will expire.

The NEC meeting is expected to discuss leadership change, as well as the crisis in Rivers State chapter of the party.

But the latest development has heightened tension in the party. The duo of Damagum and Anyanwu are believed to be sympathetic to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

