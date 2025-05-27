Rivers Administrator To Defend Budget Before Joint Nat’l Assembly C’ttee

Share

The Senate has announced that the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), and his team will appear before the Joint National Assembly Ad-hoc Committee to Oversee Emergency Rule in Rivers State to defend the state’s 2025 budget.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during the inaugural meeting of the committee at the New Senate Wing of the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee and Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, assured Nigerians that the National Assembly remains committed to ensuring the people of Rivers State are not shortchanged, despite the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu on March 18.

Following the declaration, Senate President Godswill Akpabio established an 18-member ad-hoc committee chaired by Bamidele to provide legislative oversight during the period of emergency administration in the state.

Attendees at the committee’s inaugural meeting included Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Munguno; Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Peter Nwebonyi; Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa; Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru; and Chairperson, Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Senator Oluranti Adebule.

Bamidele disclosed that both chambers of the National Assembly had agreed to hold a joint session to scrutinize the 2025 Rivers State budget, which was recently submitted through President Tinubu.

“It is our understanding with our colleagues in the House of Representatives that the Sole Administrator and other key officials of the state will appear before the joint ad-hoc committee when the time comes to defend the 2025 budget,” Bamidele stated.

He emphasized the importance of democratic accountability and pledged effective oversight to ensure fiscal responsibility and good governance under the emergency rule.

“The Senate is committed to upholding the rule of law and the tenets of democracy. I have full confidence in the competence and experience of this committee’s members to fulfill their oversight mandate,” he said.

Bamidele urged committee members to approach their duties with diligence and thoroughness, underscoring the need to safeguard the interests of Rivers State citizens during this critical period.

He noted that the budget had been formally presented to the National Assembly by the Sole Administrator through the Commander-in-Chief and has been referred to the committee for review.

“The committee has finalized its work plan and timetable to ensure a thorough and transparent budget defense process involving key state officials, including the Accountant-General, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and other relevant officers responsible for the state’s economic affairs,” he added.

Bamidele concluded by assuring Nigerians that governance in Rivers State would remain functional and transparent throughout the emergency period, with the National Assembly exercising its full oversight responsibility.

