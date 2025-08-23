Rivers Administrator, Ibas Inaugurates Seven Agency Boards

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has inaugurated new boards for seven key state agencies, including the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), as part of efforts to improve governance and public service delivery.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Friday, April 4, 2025, Ibas emphasized the urgent need for a disciplined and comprehensive approach to waste management in the state.

He warned residents about the severe health risks associated with indiscriminate waste disposal and poor sanitation practices, urging citizens to adopt cleaner habits.

The Administrator charged the newly appointed board members to prioritize innovation, accountability, and efficiency in their respective agencies. He stressed that their appointments reflected the state government’s commitment to improving service delivery across sectors, particularly environmental management.

Also inaugurated during the event were the chairpersons and members of six other state agencies, reinforcing Rivers State’s drive toward effective governance and sustainable development.