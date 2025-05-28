Rivers: 8 Kidnapped WASSCE Students, 11 Others Rescued After 21 Days

Share

…military man abducted with them

The eight candidates of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), abducted by pirates along the Bille waterways in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers States and 11 others have been rescued after spending 21-days in captivity.

The victims were rescued on Monday evening by a local security outfit, the Royal Fouchee Security Services’ popularly known as the Amama Soldiers.

The outfit belongs to a former leader of the Niger Delta Peoples’ Volunteer Force (NDPVF) and current Amayanabo (King) of Torusaramapiri in Degema LGA, Alh. Mujahid Asari-Dokubo.

The victims were abducted on May 6 after the pirates hijacked two passenger boats travelling to Bille in Degema. The abductors contacted the victims’ families and demanded a ransom of N100million to set them free.

Asari-Dokubo commended his operatives for the swift rescue operation, saying the process of freeing the victims started on Sunday in the creek.

He said he sent his fighters to undertake the operation following a plea by the Directorate of State Services (DSS), adding that one of the victims, who had paid a ransom of N10million for his freedom assisted in the rescue effort.

Asari-Dokubo described the action of the pirates as man’s inhumanity to man, especially as they starved and subjected the victims to harrowing experiences. He said: “These victims have been there (captivity) for 21-days.

This is the height of man’s inhumanity to man. You steal your fellow men and dignify it by calling it kidnapping. Steal your fellow human being and keep him somewhere, starve him, ask for money.

“One of our brothers was among the kidnapped people and he paid N10 million. He was the one who assisted us to the camp.”

The monarch said he was worried over the whereabouts of a military officer, who was also in the boat when the pirates struck, fearing that he might have been killed.

He said: “The military man who was kidnapped along with them has not been accounted for. This is the uniform of the military man, maybe they have killed him. This is his ID card. His name is Salihu Ibrahim.

