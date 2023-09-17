Rivers: 7 Illegal Refineries Destroyed By NAF Airstrikes

At least seven illegal refinery plants discovered in Rivers State were destroyed by Operation Delta Safe’s Air Component.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the operations were carried out on Cawthorne Channel and Bille, both located in the Degema Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) head of Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet.

He said that on September 15, airstrikes were carried out in Cawthorne Channel, showing four active illegal refining installations with surface storage tanks and dug-out reservoirs suspected of holding illegally refined items.

He claimed that after that, the locations were destroyed.

Similar airstrikes, according to the NAF spokesman, were also carried out at Bille on September 16, 2023, and early on September 17, 2023.

He continued by saying that a Cotonou boat believed to be syphoning crude oil from a flow station was engaged in multiple passes and destroyed at one of the spots.

The NAF spokesman added that Cawthorne Channel and Bille in the last two months have “accounted for the majority of oil theft and illegal oil refining activities in Rivers State”.

He said over 30 illegal oil refining sites in the two locations have been destroyed by the Land, Maritime and Air Components of Operation Delta Safe within the two months.

“These efforts will be sustained in these locations and others until oil thieves and their accomplices desist from their illegal activities,” he stated.