Rivers: 2025 Budget Will Be Finalized Soon – Ibas

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), on Thursday announced that the 2025 appropriation bill is being articulated to provide for critical development concerns in healthcare delivery, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Ibas made this disclosure when he hosted the delegation of Rivers State caucus at the National Assembly, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi, representing Rivers South-East District, at Government House in Port Harcourt.

He added that the anticipated budget will cater for creating more employment opportunities for Rivers’ people and advance the delivery of technology in critical facets of public life.

The Administrator said he has been resolute, since assumption of office, to restore law and order, and with support from the security agencies, an environment has been created where Rivers resident feels valued and safer.

Ibas stated that the commitment is to make Rivers a model of peace in the comity of states, with a stable economy and citizens courageous to pursue their livelihood without fear or molestation.

The Administrator noted that to get the task done, the support of the legislators will be required as key representatives of Rivers State in the National Assembly.

He sued for their assistance in securing the necessary resources and legislative backing that would bring the initiative of his administration to fruition.

Ibas explained that in the face of the challenges that beset Rivers, which led to the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu, dialogue, community engagement and reconciliation were deplored to build trust among the citizenry.

Ibas assured that his administration remains committed to achieving enduring peace for the state.

“In addition to our peace building efforts, we are also focused on the economic stability and development of Rivers State.

“Since the Supreme Court verdict on the state’s budget, we have acted swiftly and decided to put together a new budget that reflects our commitment to healthcare, education, social services, and continued infrastructural development.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that the process is transparent, inclusive, and most importantly expedited. Our goal is to ensure that we do not lose any more time in making the necessary investments that will improve the lives of citizens.

“The budget which is been finalized focuses on creating job opportunities and investing in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and technology. We understand the urgency of this initiative, and we are committed to ensuring that they are implemented without delay.”

“Your partnership is critical to success in ensuring that Rivers State remains on the path of progress and enduring peace for future generations.”

