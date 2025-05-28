New Telegraph

May 28, 2025
Rivers 2025 Budget Scales Second Reading In Senate

Rivers 2025 Budget Scales Second Reading In Senate

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed the Rivers State 2025 Budget for a second reading.

New Telegraph reports that the budget, which stood at N1,480,662592,442 trillion, was passed for second reading after it was read by the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi.

According to Opeyemi, the Senate has since assumed the powers of legislating for Rivers State, having been under the State of Emergency.

In his contribution, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan said, there was a need for the budget to be legislated immediately so that the people of Rivers could feel the presence of government.

He said, “Mr President, I don’t know under what topic this document is christened, but I could see it is about a budget of the state of emergency.

“I hereby support that the budget be passed for second reading so that the people of Rivers can feel the presence of government.”

In absence of opposition to the bill, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio passed the budget through voice vote and referred it to the Ad-hoc Committee on overseeing Rivers State of Emergency.

