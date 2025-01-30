River Police Arrest Two Child Traffickers, Rescue Victims

Share

Rivers State Police Command on Wednesday said its operatives busted a child trafficking syndicate, arrested two female suspects, and rescued two children in Chococho in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the development to newsmen said the arrested suspects were said to have connived to defraud two other women in the guise of facilitating the adoption of babies.

She added that the suspects perpetrated the act in collaboration with members of a local security outfit.

Following the successful raid, the victims have been safely rescued and reunited with their families.

Iringe-Koko noted that the operation underscored the unwavering commitment of the state police command to safeguarding vulnerable individuals and eradicating child trafficking within the state.

The statement partly reads, “The Rivers State Police Command has recorded another milestone in its efforts to combat child trafficking, with the successful apprehension of suspects and the rescue of victims.

“On January 24, 2025, operatives of the command arrested two suspects, Ugochukwu Onyebuchi (f) and Ogechi Nmezi (f), for allegedly conspiring to defraud Juliet Blossom (f) and Esther Michael (f) under the pretence of facilitating baby adoptions.

“Previously, the suspects had reportedly lured one Gift Chimanu, the mother of a two-month-old baby girl, Evidence Olomachukwu Chimanu, and Hope Onyebuchi, the mother of a one-year-old baby boy, Chukwuemeka Kingsley, into their scheme.

“The suspects were arrested at a checkpoint in Chokocho in Etche LGA of the state. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects acted in collaboration with members of a local vigilante group codenamed (OSPAC) to perpetrate the crime.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement and are still in police custody. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other syndicate members, including the implicated OSPAC members.

