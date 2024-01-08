River Crisis: I’ve No Regret Making Fubara Governor – Wike

Amid the unending political crisis rocking Rivers State, the immediate past Governor of the State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he has no regrets about making Siminalayi Fubara the Governor of the state.

Wike who spoke during the New Year’s luncheon he hosted at Rumueprikom, his country residence in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Sunday said the choice of Fubara as governor was taken to maintain harmony within the state.

According to Wike, he and a few other state officials had chosen and pushed for Fubara’s ascent.

The most recent governor also related the story of purchasing nomination papers for Fubara and other candidates running on the state’s Peoples Democratic Party, or PDP, platform.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Those who open their mouths to talk don’t know anything. I was the one who paid for the forms for anybody who wanted to run for elections as governor, House of Assembly, and National Assembly. Let one person raise his hand and say he bought forms.

“We say we are all family members with no need for acrimony. Don’t spend your money, we will agree on who will run. The day we made the final decision, the Chairman of the elders’ council nearly collapsed.

“He is here. OCJ Okocha was there, Awuse was there. Omehia was there. He nearly collapsed. Why? He wanted a governor from the riverine area.

“When I looked at him, I said, ‘Why will I allow this old man to just die.’ I say let’s not create the impression that there are people who want to monopolize power.

“Let’s allow everybody to be part of it because we belong to one Rivers State. If I had wanted, nobody would have stopped me. Nobody had what it takes to even be near me.

“And to God be the glory, I don’t regret what I did and I will never regret what I did because I want the unity of this state for us to forge ahead. If I wanted an Ikwerre man, nobody would have stopped me.”