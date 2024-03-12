New Telegraph

March 12, 2024
Rival Libyan leaders agree to form unified govt

  • 22 seconds ago
  • 1 minute read

The leaders of Libya’s two rival governments have agreed to form a single unified government, signalling progress in ending a political stalemate that has persisted for more than a decade. In a joint statement on Sunday, the leaders said they had agreed on the “necessity” of forming a new unified government that would supervise long-delayed elections and “unify sovereign positions”. The talks were held in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, and were led by the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Libya began to fracture after the fall of long-serving ruler Col. Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

