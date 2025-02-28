Rival Cult Members Stone Man To Death In Bayelsa

Share

A 30-year-old man, Darlington Watson, was on Wednesday evening stoned to death by rival cult members at the AgudamaEpie community in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as the ongoing cult war between the Greenlanders and Bobous intensifies.

It was learnt yesterday that Darlington, a member of the Greenlanders cult group, was dragged out of a moving tricycle before he was stoned to death by the rival group.

Several lives have been lost in the ongoing cult war between the Bobous and Greenlanders over the control of the new transport terminal at the Igbogene community on the outskirts of Yenagoa.

An eyewitness said, “The boy was in a tricycle (keke) when suspected members of a rival cult group stopped the vehicle, dragged him out, and brutally assaulted him with sticks and stones until he succumbed to his injuries and gave up the ghost.

