Ritualist’s Den: Mbah Okays Therapy For Rescued Enugu Girl

The Enugu State Government said it has moved Miss Ukamaka Okonkwo, the lucky girl that was rescued from the dungeon of Obi Levi Obieze, the alleged ritualist and kidnapper at Ndiagu Umumba in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state to a government facility for therapy and rehabilitation.

The Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, who made this known on Sunday, said that this was at the instance of the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, given the trauma she must have passed through.

Enih said the governor has also awarded a scholarship to Miss Okonkwo that would see her through education from her present class to the university.

She said: “We travelled to Ndiagu Umumba, Ezeagu LGA, today at the governor’s instance to meet with parents of Ukamaka, and to bring her to Enugu where she will undergo the necessary therapy and be fully rehabilitated.

“You can imagine the level of trauma this young girl must have passed through. “So, the government wants to ensure that she bounces back fully in the shortest possible time.”

