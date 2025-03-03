Ritual Killings: Why I Advocate Death Penalty For Perpetrators –Campaigner

Share

A campaigner against ritual killing, Mr Sunday Oyinloye, has advocated death penalty for perpetrators of the act. He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that the increasing cases of ritual killings had become a source of worry.

Oyinloye, who blamed the development on the decay in family values, laziness and desire to get rich at all cost, said death penalty would be a great deterent.

The campaigner said society, schools, families, religious bodies and government were not doing enough to address the vice.

Oyinloye called for more engagements on ritual killings in the country, adding that the seeming nonchalance about the menace over time was part of the reasons for its increased rate.

He said: “As it is now, there is no conversation about ritual killings and we keep having cases on daily basis.

“Relevant stakeholders must rise up against this menace and speak out against this ugly trend where women and young girls are often the victims.”

