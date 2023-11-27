Ritman Varsity Don Wins 2023 E-Health Outstanding Paper Award

A lecturer of Ritman University, a private University located in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Kingsley Attai, has won the 2023 e-health Outstanding Paper award.

Attai, a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science of the institution won the award for his paper presentation titled “Development of a Mobile APP Diagnostic System for Tropical Febrile Diseases” during the 15th International Conference on e-Health 2023, held in Porto, Portugal

The conference which was held between 15th-17th July 2023 was organized by the International Association for Development of the Information Society.

The lecturer who spoke with our correspondent in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Sunday, said it was a wonderful experience.

He said ” It was a wonderful experience coupled with the fact that it was a product of a multidisciplinary research. We had medical doctors, nurses, community health workers, and computer scientists. It was not just Ritman University alone; we had team members from Mount Royal University, Canada, the University of Uyo, the Teaching Hospital, the Computer Science Department, the University of Uyo, and team members from Uganda, the US, and United Kingdom.

“I was part of the team that helped to develop the Mobile APP Diagnostic System for Tropical Febrile Diseases and I am grateful to the management of Ritman University for contributing in sponsoring my trip.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“This award will influence my performance because in academics, “if you don’t publish you perish’ So, it will improve my research skills. Even the trip itself has actually exposed me, I was able to connect with other researchers from Germany and other parts of the world and we have been collaborating since then”.