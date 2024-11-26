Rite Foods Wins ‘Waste Reduction Initiative Of Thee Year Award’

Share

Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company, has clinched the ‘Waste Reduction Initiative of the Year Award’ at the Social Impact & Sustainability Awards (SISA 2024).

According to the organizers of the award, Rite Foods’ recognition with the award is “For innovative efforts in waste reduction, setting a benchmark for environmental responsibility and promoting sustainable practices within the industry”.

Specifically, three initiatives by the company this year qualified it for the award. They include Rite Recycle Initiative, which is designed to educate children on the importance of recycling in building a sustainable world; Rite-on-the-Beach, which focuses on clearing plastic waste from coastal areas in partnership with Popbeach Club; and its partnership with Sterling One Foundation to carry out extensive clean-up exercises on Lagos beaches.

Presenting the award to Rite Foods, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CSR Reporter, Eche Munonye, congratulated Rite Foods for its commitment to sustainable practices, adding that “SISA recognizes organisations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to social impact, environmental stewardship and ethical business practices”.

In his remarks, Innocent Adulugba, Corporate Communications Manager of Rite Foods Limited, said as a responsible organisation, environmental sustainability is integrated into the Company’s business strategy and expressed fulfilment that the Company’s initiatives and partnership efforts have been recognized by the wider public, including CSR Reporters.

“The feat attests to the company’s commitment to sustainable practices geared towards creating more sustainable communities along the Lagos shorelines through Rite-on-the-Beach which was launched in August 2021”, he said.

He affirmed that ‘Rite-on-the-beach’ sets up recycling ecosystems for plastic collection in coastal communities that lack disposal infrastructure and aims to combat ocean plastic pollution, improve literacy, and create employment opportunities by facilitating the exchange of waste plastic for education scholarships for children in disadvantaged coastal communities.

“Rite Foods has an unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and has been supporting the Residency Project of the Lagos Eco-Resort, Popbeach Club for students of tertiary institutions in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Law faculties, to keep them enlightened on the values inherent in ecological preservation”, he added.

