Rite Foods Wins ‘Waste Reduction Initiative Of The Year Award’

Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company, Rite Foods Limited, has clinched the ‘Waste Reduction Initiative of the Year Award’ at the Social Impact & Sustainability Awards (SISA 2024).

According to the organisers of the award, Rite Foods recognition with the award is; “For innovative efforts in waste reduction, setting a benchmark for environmental responsibility and promoting sustainable practices within the industry.”

Specifically, three initiatives by the company this year qualified it for the award.

They include Rite Recycle Initiative, which is designed to educate children on the importance of recycling in building a sustainable world; Rite-on-the-Beach, which focuses on clearing plastic wastes from coastal areas in partnership with Popbeach Club; and its partnership with Sterling One Foundation to carry out extensive clean-up exercises on Lagos beaches.

Presenting the award to Rite Foods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CSR Reporter, Eche Munonye, congratulated Rite Foods for its commitment to sustainable practices, adding that;

“SISA recognises organisations and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to social impact, environmental stewardship and ethical business practices,” among others.

