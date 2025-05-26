Rite Foods Sues Lebanese Firm Over Intellectual Property Rights Violation

Share

Rite Foods Limited, the manufacturer of Fearless Energy Drink, has raised fresh concerns over the conduct of a Kano-based Lebanese firm, Mamuda Beverages Limited, over alleged violation of a consent judgement previously entered into by both parties in January 2025.

In the consent judgement, parties agreed not to clown, imitate or produce similar-looking Rite Foods’ Fearless energy drink products henceforth.

Specifically, Rite Foods initiated legal proceedings against Mamuda for infringing on the trademark and design elements of its Fearless energy drink with the launch of a similar-looking product, Pop Power into the Nigerian market to gained fake popularity.

The case led to the granting of injunctive reliefs, including Anton Piller orders, after which Mamuda opted for a settlement. Under the terms of that settlement, Mamuda in admittance of the violation undertook to destroy all infringing Pop Power Energy Drink products — an exercise confirmed duly carried out, with visual and pictorial evidence provided

. Mamuda equally pledged to desist from any further violations of Rite Foods’ intellectual property rights. However, in an unexpected turn, Mamuda subsequently reintroduced Pop Power into the market, with only cosmetic adjustments to its appearance.

Piqued by the development, Rite Foods maintained that these changes are minor and do little to address the original issues of consumer confusion, as reports from the market indicate that the new Pop Power continues to be informally referred to as “small Fearless,” reinforcing concerns that the revised product may not only breach the spirit of the earlier agreement, but could also, undermine consumer clarity and brand differentiation.

As things look like currently, findings showed that the major concern of Rite Foods Limited is consumer protection as most Fearless Energy consumers erroneously mistake a lower quality product for their market leader product.

This sequence of events, in Rite Foods’ view, raises broader questions about adherence to judicial outcomes and the integrity of the system safeguarding intellectual property rights.

By proceeding with a product that perpetuates confusion so soon after a formal resolution, Mamuda’s actions risk compromising confidence in dispute resolution mechanisms critical for fair business practice.

On the fresh matter before the court, it is clarified that, contrary to some media misinterpretations, Rite Foods’ ex parte motion before the Federal High Court was not denied.

Rather, the court elected to first hear Mamuda’s preliminary objection—a procedural step that does not affect the substance or merits of Rite Foods’ case. In reaffirming its position, Rite Foods stressed its continuous commitment to the protection of its brands, its consumers, and the principles of innovation and fair competition in Nigeria’s marketplace.

The company emphasised that genuine business growth must be anchored on originality and respect for intellectual property, rather than imitation and fraudulent business practices. As the legal process continues, it is believed that justice will be served and that the rights of innovators and creators in Nigeria’s business environment will be firmly protected to strengthen confidence of genuine investors.

