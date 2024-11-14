Rite Foods, Popbeach Club Roll Out ‘Riteonthebeach’ Festival Season 4

Share

Rite Foods Limited, a market leader in the food and beverage industry and Popbeach Club have unveiled the 2024 edition of ‘Riteonthebeach’ Festival with a symposium for students of tertiary institutions in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Law faculties to create awareness on the values inherent in ecological preservation.

The event was held in Lagos on Monday, November 11, 2024. The festival which is in its fourth year and the beginning of the ‘Riteonthebeach’ residency programme, is intended to unlock the value in plastic, the environment and human development, using data collected through scientific methods and to provide a realistic valuation for the importance of saving the Lagos Western Peninsula and its adjacent mangrove forests.

This partnership between Rite Foods and Popbeach Club, a Lagos Eco-Resort, is conceived to combat ocean plastic pollution, improve literacy and create employment opportunities by facilitating the exchange of waste plastic for recycling and education scholarships for children in shoreline communities.

