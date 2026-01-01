Rite Foods’ MD Homoured As Most Influential FMCG Executive Of The Year

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) has recognised the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, with the prestigious Most Influential FMCG Executive of the Year Award at the 2025 MIPAD End of Year Dinner & Awards.

According to MIPAD, the award is in recognition of Adegunwa’s “leadership which continues to inspire excellence across Africa’s business landscape.”

MIPAD is a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations’ First and Second International Decade for People of African Descent (2015–2024 & 2025–2034), dedicated to celebrating individuals whose impact transcends borders and generations.

Adegunwa’s inspirational leadership has positioned Rite Foods in the league market leaders in Nigeria’s Food and Beverage industry, with award-winning brands such as the 13 variants of Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bigi Table Water, the award-winning Sosa Fruit Drink, Fearless Energy Drink, and its range of delicious Bigi Flex, Rite Spicy, and Bigi Beef Sausages.

Tope Esan, Co-Founder of MIPAD, stated, “MIPAD recoginses individuals whose impact transcends borders and generations, and Adegunwa’s commitment to excellence aligns with our vision.”

The MIPAD Awards brought together visionary leaders, policymakers, media icons, politicians and industry experts to celebrate outstanding contributions to Africa’s development.