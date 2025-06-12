Rite Foods Donates Educational Materials To 2,000 Pupils In Lagos, Others

Share

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and in celebration of Children’s Day, Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company, has donated educational materials to 2,000 pupils in 10 schools across Lagos, Ogun State, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The educational materials include school bags and exercise books aimed at supporting pupils in underserved communities in their academic journey.

The donations were made during visits to schools in Ososa (Ijebu-Ode), Ogun State, and the Oworonshoki area of Lagos respectively.

The initiative aims to enhance the academic experience of the pupils and encourage their commitment to education as future leaders.

In line with its sustainability goals, Rite Foods produced the school bags using recycled nylon waste generated from its product packaging—such as labels from Fearless Energy Drinks, Bigi Water and Soft Drinks, and sausage wrappers.

This not only reduces environmental waste but also teaches children the value of recycling and circular economy practices.

In Ososa, beneficiaries included pupils from Moslem Primary School, St. Thomas Catholic Primary School, and St. John’s Anglican Primary School.

In Lagos, the Rite Foods team visited Oworonshoki Nursery and Primary School, Local Government Nursery and Primary School, Ayeroju Nursery and Primary School, Mosafejo Nursery and Primary School, and Muslim Nursery and Primary School in Kosofe LGA.

Each event included a funfair and refreshments as part of the Children’s Day celebration. It also featured an interactive session educating pupils on sustainability and the importance of recycling packaging waste into useful products like school bags.

Speaking during the event, Ekuma Eze, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods, emphasized the significance of investing in children’s education.

Ese said: “Our CSR program is symbolic of the role children play in nation-building. By encouraging education and sustainability, we are shaping a generation that understands the value of learning and environmental stewardship.”

Similarly, Head of Human Resources at Rite Foods, Ismail Ganiyu noted, “As part of our commitment to education and youth development, we’re proud to support our future leaders with materials that aid their academic growth.”

Also speaking, Dr. Chinedu Azih, Managing Director of Kazih Kits, Rite Foods technical partners in producing the bags, stated: “This initiative is a testament to what can be achieved when corporate leadership aligns with grassroots innovation. Turning waste into hope for 2,000 children is both impactful and inspiring.”

