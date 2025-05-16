Rite Foods Boss Charges Students On Boundless Opportunities

Share

As part of efforts at building human capital and value orientation among young Nigerians, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, has charged students of the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) to take advantage of the immense opportunities in the Nigerian ecosystem.

The Rite Foods’ boss, who was accompanied by his top management team to the institution at Apapa, Lagos, recently, urged the students to take hold of the opportunities that abound in the country, adopt measures of attaining their dreams, be courageous, committed to their course, and be proudly Nigerian.

He drew an analogy from the company, with the pProudly Nigerian mantra, which from a humble beginning, has become a leading company in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), with award-winning brands that are produced in a world-class factory, with modern technology and infrastructure here in Nigeria.

Adegunwa affirmed that the company with unparalleled brands in the highly competitive Nigerian food and beverage industry entered the market with disruptive innovation that is uncommon for an indigenous brand, as evident in the Fearless Energy Drink’s first-ever polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle package, and the Nigerian Symbol on the Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink design, which was later copied by competitors, among others.

He said, as Nigerians, they had the innate ability to excel in whatever career or enterprise they choose, as achieving that requires creativity, perseverance, and unwavering commitment.

Adegunwa encouraged young and budding entrepreneurs to develop staying power and focus as many first attempts do not usually yield the desired outcomes, but with tenacity of purpose, success is guaranteed.

“Keep working on your business ideas to get the one that works better, that you can put into practice to achieve positive outcomes. Study a course of your choice and do your best to be good at it,” the Rite Foods MD/CEO said.

The entrepreneur urged the students to enhance their intellectual capability as it determines what the result would look like. “Entrepreneurship is hard work.

Do what works for you and something that relates to your passion or how you are wired. Obtain work experience to understand how businesses are run before you launch out”, he advised.

