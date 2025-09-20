Rita’s Events And Suites Celebrates 10 Years Of Excellence In Hospitality

Rita’s Events and Suites Limited, a prominent player in the hospitality sector, has celebrated its 10th an- niversary; marking a decade of quality service, community impact, and custom- er satisfaction. The company, which op- erates both a hotel and an event centre, located in the Oko Oba area of Lagos, officially opened its doors for business on September 5, 2015.

The vision and passion of Chukwu- di Nze, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the La- gos-based hospitality outfit, have great- ly propelled the brand forward over the past 10 years. “We have been in business for the past 10 years,” Nze said.

“We opened exactly on September 5, 2015,” he added. Nze, a passionate traveller and hospi- tality enthusiast, explained that his vision for the business was born from observing service gaps within Nigeria’s hospitality industry. “I’m very passionate about hospitality. I travel a lot. I use a lot of facilities within the country and outside,” he said.

“I see gaps in a lot of places here in Nigeria and that inspired me to establish something that we can compare to what we see in- ternationally,” he noted with a feeling of satisfaction. Determined to infuse international standards, Nze and his team built a fa- cility that caters to both hospitality and events.

“We decided to go into this and we built a hotel and an event centre because we also have a hall for events. It’s a hotel and event centre,” he disclosed. Rita’s Events and Suites has weathered various economic and industry challeng- es, and Nze attributes the company’s re- silience to divine providence, dedicated staff, and loyal customers.

“I say a big thank you to God who has been the master of all that we do,” he said. He also expressed gratitude to his employees for their unwavering com- mitment. “We have had some very dedicated staff who through their hard work and commitment have helped us to navigate even in difficult times,” he noted.

“I really do appreciate the members of staff of Rita’s Events and Suites for their effort.” In addition, Nze acknowledged the company’s patrons, saying, “Without cus- tomers there is no business. We are really grateful to our customers for believing in us and staying with us for 10 years.” Beyond profit, Rita’s Events and Suites has made notable social impacts in its host community. From providing essen- tial amenities to supporting local security, the company has embedded itself in the fabric of the neighbourhood.

“There are projects that come up with- in the community that we are part of,” Nze said. “We give water to everyone around this area at different times of the day for free.” He also mentioned collaboration with law enforcement to improve safety in the area. Looking ahead, Nze is optimistic about the future.

He believes that innovation and consistency will define the next phase of the company’s journey. “We are excited about the last decade. We are grateful for the 10 years that we have been in business,” he said. “We promise our customers that we will con- tinue to innovate our services, improve in different areas to ensure that whoever comes in herae gets an unforgettable ex- perience.”

Nze is confident that Rita’s Events and Suites will continue to raise the bar in ser- vice delivery, saying, “We always say that no one comes in here and leaves unhappy. That is one thing we live by.” Adding, “Whoever comes in here, we ensure that we provide adequate and wonderful service for them before they leave.”

A highlight of the anniversary celebra- tion was the recognition of long-serving staff members. Nze acknowledged that in an industry known for high turnover, Rita’s Events and Suites has managed to retain a loyal and dependable workforce. “Tonight we are giving awards to the staff that have stayed with us for 10 years,” he revealed. We have one that has stayed with us for nine years.

We have a number of others that have worked with us for eight years,’’ he said. “In this hospitality industry, there is turnover of staff but we have managed to hold our loyal staff for years. We are grateful to them. We are recognising all these long-serving members of staff to- night,” Nze noted.

The anniversary week also included incentives and free gifts for customers as a token of appreciation. In light of Nigeria’s current economic challenges, Nze advised hotel owners and entrepreneurs to stay resilient and focused on customers’ satisfaction.

“I would say it’s a very tricky industry but then you have to keep pushing. You have to show resilience,” he said. He stressed the importance of financial discipline and excellent service as pillars of sustainable business. “Just ensure that your customers are satisfied. That’s the most important thing. If you have satisfied customers then you can remain in business, but if you do not have happy customers then the business will go down,” Nze explained.

“Treat your customers right, treat your staff right, manage your expenses and manage your cash flow and then you will succeed,” he added. As Rita’s Events and Suites steps into its second decade, the company is not rest- ing on its laurels. With a renewed com- mitment to innovation, service excellence, and community engagement, it appears ready to shape the future of hospitality in Lagos and beyond. “For the next 10 years, we are taking it one step further. We are promising our customers wonderful experiences when they come in,” Nze stated.