Rita Edochie Vows To Chase Husband Snatcher From Her Family

She hinted at a certain individual who has stepped into the family, snatching a husband, noting that she won’t relent in dragging the person until she is completely removed from Edochie’s family.

READ ALSO:

She wrote: “I AM NEVER GONNA BACK DOWN. I NO FIT SNOOZE.UNTIL YOUR CHARMS ARE WEAKENED, CONQUERED, AND DESTROYED,

I WILL NOT BE CALM.

THOSE OF YOU SAYING I AM TOO OLD, AND I SHOULD STOP ATTACKING EVERY DELILAH IN SUCCESSFUL MARITAL HOMES, GET READY TO CALL ME AN OLDER WOMAN OF FORMERLY 80 YEARS BUT NOW 100 YEARS BECAUSE I CRAVE TO GET THERE AND I KNOW GOD WILL DO IT.

SO JUST GET READY TO TROLL ME MORE OOOO, USING MY AGE BECAUSE I WILL NOT REST UNTIL JUJU WHORESTIN IS ERASED FROM THE EDOCHIE FAMILY. TO YOU ALL GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE ”

See post below;