Rita Edochie Visits Mr Ibu At Hospital

Renowned Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie on Monday paid a visit to John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu in the hospital following the news of her colleague’s amputation of a leg.

Taking to her social media page on Monday, Rita posted a video of herself at the hospital with Mr Ibu.

In the video, Rita was heard praying for the actor, and his family, and Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris Okafor was heard repeatedly saying “Amen” in response to her prayers.

Stella Maris also thanked Rita for her visit.

Sharing the video, Rita Edochie wrote: “I went to see Ibu John Okafor at Evercare Hospital Lekki Phase 1.

“He is doing well but all we owe him is to keep praying for him.”

New Telegraph recalls that Ibu’s daughter, Jazmine, revealed on October 31 that the actor’s health had improved after five successful surgeries.

However, on Monday, November 6, Jazmine revealed that the actor had to have his leg amputated following a total of seven surgeries.

