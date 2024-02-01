Rita Edochie Urges Colleagues To Choose Healthy Lifestyle

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has warned her colleagues that she would not offer any financial support if they fall ill due to unhealthy habits.

The thespian actor urged her colleagues to ensure that they choose a healthy lifestyle.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, she advised them to refrain from excessive smoking and drinking as it could be lethal to their health.

According to Rita, if any of her colleagues faced health issues due to their unhealthy habits, she wouldn’t offer financial support.

She wrote, “All these pipo wey deys play with their lives anyhow, dey smoke, drinking beyond control, when una go begin to get health challenge, I no go contribute shi shi ooo.

“Kidney, liver, heart, and lungs are very delicate organs in the human body and should be properly taken care of, so if una carry una own play, mek nobody come my dm or comment section to ask me for money oo …

“Even the federal ministry of health keeps warning that smokers are liable to die young, dem write am sef for the packet of that cigar wey una dey smoke. _ but una no go still hear, if una damage una body finish, una go begin to ask for support hmmmmm i no go give one kobo oooo

“I say mek I give una morning update. Good morning great lovers of Rita Edochie.”