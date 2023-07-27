Rita Edochie To Judy Austin: It’s Time For You To Release Yul

Renowned Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her social media page to drag the second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin.

The movie star who was never a supporter of Judy Austin and her niece, Yul’s relationship, has launched another attack on them, loudly saying Judy snatched him from his first wife, May.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a subtle shade using Yul Edochie’s marriage as a case study, disclosing that anyone who snatches her husband anyhow will be corrected anyhow by sending the person to a place she can’t get solutions.

She captioned her post, “SNATCH MY HUSBAND ANYHOW, I CORRECT YOU ANYHOW BY SENDING YOU TO GOD KNOWS WHERE. “NO BI EVERY WOMAN YOU FIT SNATCH HIM HUSBAND NOW. FOR YOU WEH SNATCH YUL TIME DON COME TO RELEASE HIM. “YES NA ME TALK AM. I AM STILL THE FEAR THAT FEARS FEAR.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Edochie (@ritaedochie)