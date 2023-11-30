Rita Edochie Throws Shades At Judy AustinOver Marriage Denial To Yul

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her Instagram page to throw a subtle shade at Judy Austin over her denial of being married to Yul in court.

It would be recalled that Rita and Judy have been at loggerheads ever since she came in between the marriage of her niece, Yul Edochie and his wife, May.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that Yul and Judy Austin in court allegedly denying each other of being a married couple as they claim on social media.

Reacting to Judy and Yul’s denial of being married, the thespian threw some unanswered questions about how someone could urge a lawfully married lady to give up her husband’s last name.

READ ALSO:

Without specifically mentioning Judy Austin’s name, Netizens, however, have taken Rita’s shade to be directed to Judy.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Also, May keeps using the Edochie surname despite reports that they are no longer together, which may have resulted in Judy Austin’s alleged denial.

Rita wrote; “HMMMMM I REALLY DON’T GET IT 0000. HOW CAN YOU ASK A LEGALLY AND LEGITIMATELY MARRIED WOMAN TO DROP THE HUSBAND’S SURNAME WHILE YOU THAT IS PICKED FROM THE STREET HAVE THE RIGHT TO ANSWER HIS NAME? JEEEEESUS NO BE JUJU. BE THAT? ANYWAY KEEP PLAYING.”

See below;