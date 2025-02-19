Rita Edochie Slams Netizens Seeking To Know About Her Private Life

Share

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has slammed netizens questioning why she doesn’t share her personal life on social media.

Speaking on her Instagram page, Rita noted that people are fond of asking her about her husband and children, which she finds irritating.

The actress questioned why they were interested in her personal life if they weren’t monitoring spirits.

According to the movie star, everybody chooses how they want to live their life, and if they don’t like hers, then it’s their problem.

She, however, added that whatever she gives online, people should take it like that.

Rita further stated that if anybody decides to share their family history on social media, she would join others to discuss it.

Rita Edochie said; “Everybody has a lifestyle and if you don’t like mine too bad.

“Rita Edochie where is your husband? Where are your children?

“If all these people asking me this kind of question aren’t monitoring spirits, what have they got to do with knowing about my family?

“Whatever I give you in this internet street, should always be your intake. Bring up your family history and see me join to discuss it.

“Good morning great lovers for Rita Edochie. I wish y’all happy Midweek”.

