New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rita Edochie Shades…

Rita Edochie Shades Judy Austin, Declaring May Only True Wife Of Yul Edochie

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has been seizing every single opportunity to throw shade at the alleged second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, as she continues to support May Edochie.

Today being Mother’s Day, the movie star took to her official social media on Sunday, May 14, as she shares a beautiful collage moment of May Edochie, hailing her as the only wife of the actor.

According to her, May is the one and only wife of Yul Edochie while adding that any other wife is counterfeit.

Amid the divorce controversy, Rita Edochie wished May a happy Mother’s Day and shaded Judy Austin.

“Happiest Mothering Sunday to the one and only Yul Edochie’s wife we know Queen May Yul Edochie. Any other na counterfeit”.

Tags:

Read Previous

Hilda Baci’s Mother: You’ve Turn Me To A Celebrity”
Read Next

May Edochie’s Close Friend Reacts To Divorce Report, Slams Yul Edochie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023