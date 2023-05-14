Rita Edochie Shades Judy Austin, Declaring May Only True Wife Of Yul Edochie

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has been seizing every single opportunity to throw shade at the alleged second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, as she continues to support May Edochie.

Today being Mother’s Day, the movie star took to her official social media on Sunday, May 14, as she shares a beautiful collage moment of May Edochie, hailing her as the only wife of the actor.

According to her, May is the one and only wife of Yul Edochie while adding that any other wife is counterfeit.

Amid the divorce controversy, Rita Edochie wished May a happy Mother’s Day and shaded Judy Austin.

“Happiest Mothering Sunday to the one and only Yul Edochie’s wife we know Queen May Yul Edochie. Any other na counterfeit”.