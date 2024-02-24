Rita Edochie Sends Strong Message To Those Looking Down On Single Mothers, Divorcees

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her social media page to issue a note of warning to individuals who are determined to shame divorcees and single mothers.

The actress, who recently celebrated regaining her freedom, warned against labelling divorcees and single mothers as irresponsible without understanding the reason for their divorce.

The thespian actress said contrary to the belief that a woman’s capacity to remain in a marriage with her husband makes her a responsible person, that there are millions of single mothers and divorcees who are more responsible than women in marriages.

Rita further described divorcees and single mothers as breadwinners, resourceful and productive women. She wrote; “STOP TALKING DOWN ON SINGLE MOTHERS AND DIVORCEES, TAGGING THEM IRRESPONSIBLE BECAUSE YOU DO NOT KNOW THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE DIVORCE. “SEE EHNN, DON’T TELL ME THE BEST WAY TO DETERMINE IF A WOMAN IS RESPONSIBLE OR WAYWARD IS HER ABILITY TO BE IN MARRIAGE WITH A MAN, I CAN NEVER AGREE TO THAT. “THERE ARE MILLIONS OF SINGLE PARENTS AND DIVORCEES OUT THERE WHO ARE MORE RESPONSIBLE THAN MOST WOMEN THAT ARE IN THEIR HUSBANDS HOUSES. “THESE WOMEN TEND TO BE PRODUCTIVE AND RESOURCEFUL. THEY ARE CAPABLE BREADWINNERS WHO COMFORTABLY PAY THEIR BILLS AND THOSE OF THEIR KIDS. BEING IN A MAN’S HOUSE DOESN’T DEFINE YOUR GOODNESS AS A WOMAN AND IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BEING RESPONSIBLE.” See Post Below: