Rita Edochie Reveals How Men Approaches Her At 59

Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie has boasted about her beauty, saying some men show interest in her even at her age.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared an A.I. photo she created online, stating that men were crazy about her when she was younger, but she was very picky about who she liked.

She believed that to find the best man, she had to wait and when she was 22 she saw her husband and seized the opportunity when the time came.

She also said that men are still approaching her for a date even though she is older.

Speaking further, she threw a subtle shade at Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, stating that even though she was an attractive girl, she had never taken a woman’s husband

She wrote: “I have always told people that my youthful days were so hot, you all thought I was playing?

“Men were crazy about me but trust Ijele, I was very selective because I needed to get the best man that deserved me and at age 22, my great husband came. “Tony Edochie came my way and I quickly grabbed him because he was the only man that deserved me.

“The shocking thing is that at my current age now, men still love to have me, I’m hotter than fire, I’m a correct babe. “Yet I still didn’t snatch what wasn’t mine but people whose breasts are bigger than their body will rush to claim someone else’s property and they wouldn’t allow us to hear words on social media”.