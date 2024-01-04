Rita Edochie Reacts To Yul’s Demand Of Bride Price From May

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has reacted to Yul Edochie’s demands for the return of the bride price from his estranged wife, May.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul had demanded a refund of the bride price paid in marrying May, his first wife in a post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Reacting to the development in a post on her official Facebook page, Rita Edochie, who is Aunty of Yul, noted that May has no right to return the bride price of a man.

She said, “A woman has no right to return the bride price of a man; rather it is the man who moves to the woman’s hometown with his kinsmen to ask for the return of the bride price, the same way he went to pay initially.

“Queen May has been asking for a divorce. She urged Yul our son to come retrieve the bride price but he kept holding back thinking Queen May would later give in to his polygamous intentions.

“Not until late 2023 when the matter was taken to court, only then did he start demanding the bride price which you (Judy Austin) have been pushing him to do.

“The unfortunate thing is that this matter is now in full custody of the court and nothing can be done till the case is over in court. So I repeat, no pride price can be returned except with consent and order from the court. So you have to wait till whenever.”