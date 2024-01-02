Rita Edochie Reacts To Yul’s Allegations Aganist His Wife, May

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has reacted to the allegations made by Yul Edochie against his wife, May Edochie.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to drag his first wife, May claiming that she underwent breast enlargement and tummy tuck without his consent.

Reacting to Yul’s allegations, Rita Edochie who has been a strong supporter of May since the sudden demise of her first son, Kambilichukwu, took to her social media page to drag the actor’s second wife, Judy Austin.

READ ALSO:

According to her, Judy Austin is behind all the writeups on the page of Yul Edochie.

According to her, Judy is unhappy about the numerous endorsements May is receiving from brands which has caused her to write lies about her daughter-in-law out of frustration.

She also advised May Edochie to maintain her silence just as she had been doing the previous years.