Rita Edochie Reacts To Yul, May Edochie’s Divorce Claims

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has revealed the truth about Yul Edochie’s marriage with his first wife, May Edochie.

Recall that rumour have been flying online thantYul Edochie and his first wife who recently lost their first son, Kambilichukwu, got divorced, and the wife reportedly got custody of their remaining 3 kids and their house.

Although, Yul has been flaunting his second wife and colleague, Judy Austin, ever since the news of his divorce emerged.

However, Rita Edochie has debunked all online reports on divorce claims, as she shares video of May Edochie and their dead son, saying there was no divorce between the mother of four and her husband.

Rita urged the fans of the couple to dispel the rumours about the divorce, noting May still holds on to her first love and the husband of her youth.

She also insinuated that the mourning mother believed her husband is under a spell which will soon be cast off, and she will be addressing the issues regarding her marriage and family after her mourning period.

Above all, Rita Edochie mock those spreading false news about May and Yul Edochie’s divorce, claiming they are either not married or from a broken home.

She wrote, “NO DIVORCE BETWEEN QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE AND HER HUSBAND YUL EDOCHIE.

“MY GREAT PEOPLE IN THE WORLD, QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE BELIEVES THAT ANY SPELL CASTED ON THE HUSBAND OF HER YOUTH WILL SURELY EXPIRE SOMEDAY.

“SHE WILL SPEAK UP AFTER MOURNING HER LATE SON KAMBILI.

“I STILL THANK YOU ALL FOR THE PASSIONATE LOVE ON OUR FAMILY AND MOST ESPECIALLY THE ONLY VERIFIED AND KNOWN WIFE OF YUL EDOCHIE, QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE.

“I AM CONVINCED THAT THOSE CALLING FOR HER DIVORCE ARE EITHER NOT MARRIED OR ARE FROM A BROKEN HOME.”