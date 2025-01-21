Rita Edochie Reacts To Trump’s Inauguration As US President

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie on Tuesday claimed that the entire world wishes to have someone like the newly sweon-in United States (US) President, Donald Trump.

Celebrating Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of US in a lengthy post on Instagram, Rita narrated how she gets hate for supporting Trump during the build-up to the United States presidential election.

Describing Trump as an angel, the actress prayed he receives immense wisdom to tackle the challenges facing the nation.

She wrote; “Mama Trump, as I’m fondly call by haters because once they hate someone, they stand it to anyone channeling support for the person. But does it matter?

“After all, the entire universe wishes they had an Angel like Donald Trump to be their president.

“January 20, 2025, marks a historic milestone as Trump takes oath of office as the 47th President of the United States. As you begin your new term. I wish you immense wisdom to tackle the challenges facing our nation.

“I do wish a man in the likeness of Trump be sworn into the Nigerian Executive Offices one day.”

