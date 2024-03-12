Rita Edochie Reacts As Yul Denies Marriage To Judy

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her social media page to react as Yul Edochie denied being married to his second wife, Judy Austin.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul who has been accused of adultery by his first wife, May said he was not romantically entangled with Judy, adding that it was just a skit.

Yul refuted all allegations by telling the court that the relationship that exists between him and Judy Austin is all about skit-making

He maintained that there is no legally recognised union between them.

Reacting to Yul’s statement, Rita Edochie on her Instagram page wondered if Judy Austin became a skit maker by marriage.

She wrote, “Firstly, I was picked from the streets and today I am a skit maker by marriage? Chai!

“God, what have I done to myself.”