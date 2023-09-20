Rita Edochie Reacts As Yul Calls Her ‘My Own Aunty’

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has reacted to Yul Edochie after he made reference to her in his response to the sudden death of Nigerian rapper, Mohbad.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul compared the sudden demise of Mohbad to that of his marital issues.

He accused Nigerians of constantly bullying and attacking him on social media for taking Judy Austin as a second wife.

Speaking via his official Instagram page over the weekend. the controversial actor said the social media abuse might have killed him.

He added that the same individuals who had bullied him are now grieving for Mohbad, who passed away months after complaining of being assaulted and harassed by a group of individuals connected to Marlian Record Label.

Yul wrote, “What they did to Mohbad is what they’ve been doing to me on the internet for over one year.”

Speaking further, he added that his Uncle’s wife, Rita, hasn’t called him on the phone since he lost his son with his first wife, May Edochie, she has been making comments about his marriage to his second wife, Judy.

Reacting to his comment, Rita Edochie said Yul’s remark that she was “my own Aunty” had brought tears to her eyes.

According to her, the Nollywood actor is not himself, the reason why she hasn’t been talking about him.

However, she dragged Yul’s second wife, Judy, describing her as the “Drama Devil” and as having “caged” Yul.

She added that she won’t stop bringing up Judy until the actress “releases” Yul from the “bottle” so he can go back to his house. ‘.

See the post below: