Rita Edochie Pays Tribute To Kambili One Year After Death

Veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie has paid tribute to Yul and May Edochie’s late son, Kambilichukwu, one year after his death.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star, in a lengthy note stated that the teenager died and left a trail of memories and unfulfilled dreams.

The thespian actress lamented that there are times she allows herself to entertain the hope that Kambili might return, but the reality is slowly setting in that he is gone forever.

She shared her empathy with May Edochie, acknowledging the profound pain and longing she endures.

She wrote; “I really don’t want to do this, but I can’t hold it. Today march 29th, marks one year since Kambili departed from this cruel world, leaving behind a trail of memories and unfulfilled dreams.

“There are moments when I allow myself to entertain the fleeting hope that he might return as if his absence is just a temporary separation.

“But as the days turned into weeks, and the weeks into months, the harsh reality set in that Kambili is gone forever. His soul now rests in the embrace of the almighty, far beyond our reach.

“My dear daughter Queen May Yul Edochie, I know the burden you carry is unbearable, the pain, the anguish, the relentless ache of missing him, it is a burden no parent should ever have to bear.

“But through it all, I urge you to find the strength to keep moving forward, to keep pushing through the darkness that threatens to engulf us. I can only imagine the depth of your emotional turmoil, the waves of grief that threaten to drown you at every turn. But remember my darling, god’s love knows no bounds.

“Dear Queen May, as I sit here, my heart aches with the weight of a year passed without our beloved Kambili. The emptiness left in his absence feels like a chasm that stretches into eternity, a void that no amount of time can ever fill.

“He holds Kambili in his arms now, cradling him with a tenderness that surpasses our understanding. Though we may not see him, but he remains ever-present, a guardian angel watching over us from the realms above.

“Stay strong my precious child. Let the love of god be your anchor in this stormy sea of sorrow. Trust in his plan, for even in the darkest of nights, his light will guide us through.

“Though the pain may seem insurmountable now, but I believe with all my heart that one day, we will find solace in the knowledge that evil has an expiry date, and that day draws nearer with each passing moment.

“May the Almighty continue to shower you, your children, the Aligwes and the entire Edochie family with his grace and fortitude.

“Your beautiful momma just like you fondly address me, stands by you, but God’s consolation is the ultimate. Jide ka iji nne m.Kambili lives.”