Rita Edochie Mocks Yul, Judy Austin Over Recent Post

Famous Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her social media page to mock Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, after he shared a video trying to explain his father’s connection to his second marriage.

New Telegraph recalls that Yul shared a post via his official Facebook page, promising netizens to narrate the real story as he claimed many do not know the real story behind his marriage to Judy after which he shared a video of his father, and Judy Austin on set.

This is coming days after his father recognised May as Yul’s wife, and not Judy Austin as the art of the family.

He also shared a video of Judy Austin, who was then pregnant, meeting Pete Edochie, captioned the video with; This is how it all began. He wrote, “Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon. Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie. This is how it all started.” However, in reaction to the video, Rita Edochie who has never been in support of Yul’s relationship with Judy said they will explain till they get tired as they do not have any evidence. She wrote, “No evidence, una go explain tire. Drama Devil was picked through the help of hired Ogbommanu workers in Onitsha. So bikonu since when movie picture don turn, una go see evidence.” See post here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Edochie (@ritaedochie)