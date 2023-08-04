Rita Edochie Mock Yul, Judy’s Dance Video Amid N100m Lawsuit

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her social media page to taunt her niece, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, after May Edochie reportedly sued them.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that May on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, allegedly slammed a whopping sim of N100 million on Judy for committing adultery with her legal husband, Yul.

However, Yul and Judy Austin who seem unbothered about the news took to their verified Instagram pages as they share a dancing video of themselves vibing to Flavour’s song with the lyrics ‘Na we dey in charge’.

Reacting to the development, Rita took a swipe at his nephew, Yul and his second wife amid the N100m lawsuit

In the caption accompanying her video which she posted on her page, the movie star humorously joked about the controversial couple’s frequent and relentless dance videos.

According to her, when they are finished with their dance-a-Thon, they should pick up their court papers.

Rita wrote;“ BIA BIA BIAAAAAAAAAA ODIEGWU AFTER YOUR DANCE-A-THON GO COLLECT YOUR PAPER MEK DEY MATTER FINISH JOOOOOR.”

See the Post Below;