Rita Edochie Marks Two Months Demise Of Yul’s Son, Throws Shades At Judy

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her official Instagram page to observe the two-month anniversary of the tragic passing of her nephew, Kambilinachukwu Edochie.

The actress took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy heartfelt note to the deceased marking his two-month death anniversary.

However, Rita Edochie has consistently expressed her unwavering support for May Edochie, while openly criticizing Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, for their online activities.

In her post, she admits the struggle of coping with the painful loss and assured her followers that May Edochie and the rest of the children are managing to overcome the tragedy.

She wrote: “Let the drama king and drama devil know this. Kambili my son, today marks exactly two months since you departed this sinful world, to the great beyond. our consolation is that you are resting in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“My son, you are gone but not forgotten. we are trying to cope with the vacuum your untimely death left in our hearts, by looking to the good lord to grant us the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Your mother Queen May Yul Edochie is doing great and trying her best to be more strong. Your siblings are fine too though they miss you but it is well.”

This sparked a lot of conversation among social media users, as many of her fans and followers took to her comment section to offer words of comfort and support.

“The public display of grief and the subtle shade within the post have garnered significant attention.

See below: