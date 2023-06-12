New Telegraph

Rita Edochie Hails May, Says She Is Well Trained

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has once again taken to her official Instagram page to shower praises on Yul Edochie’s first wife, May

It would be recalled that since the marriage crisis of his nephew, the actress has been dragging Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin on social media while hailing the first wife.

Even in recent times that Yul and Judy are constantly sharing videos showing their everyday fight on social media.

On Monday, Rita Edochie once again share a beautiful photo of May Edochie and captioned it with sweet words.

According to her, May has been quiet throughout the drama because she was trained well by her parents.

She wrote, “May is still grieving the demise of her son, Kambilichukwu but she is strong, the drama king and drama devil will soon shut up.

“My darling daughter, Queen May Yul-Edochie is silent because she came from a home and not a hut and she is well brought up.

She is still grieving but she is strong. Drama king and drama Dev*l will soon shut up, trust me”.

See her post below.

