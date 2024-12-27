Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her social media page to praise and congratulate May Edochie following the acquisition of a new Range Rover SUV.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that May revealed her brand new SUV car on her Instagram page, describing the purchase as a product of relentless hard work, sleepless nights, dedication, and focus.

In a congratulatory post on social media, Rita celebrated May’s achievement, calling it a testament to her resilience and unwavering grace amidst trials.

Rita Edochie praised May’s unyielding spirit, noting that her achievements have become a message to those who have tried to frustrate her.

READ ALSO:

She attributed May’s success to divine grace, which she believes continues to shield and elevate her.

She said: “There are just persons you can’t frustrate no matter how much energy you put in, and my great darling daughter, Queen May Yul Edochie, is part of them.

“The grace upon her head wouldn’t just let her enemies a chance; if you try tackling her from this angle, she shocks you from the other angle.

“Now it’s a Range something, a Range to rover the haters effortlessly. Her winnings are speaking out pretty loud.

“God Almighty, thank you so much for showing the world that you are not man and can never be. Thank you for directing Queen May’s life in your own way and in your own time. Despite the trials that came forth, you always had your way of making her an indescribable victor.

“A big congratulations to you, dearest Queen May Yul Edochie, on your latest whip. More grand whips are gonna be assembling themselves in our big and yet-to-unveil garage.

“We don’t brag oooo, but the grace is just too much. Thank you once more, great God Almighty, for making Queen May a self-explanatory lesson for most domestic women in Africa.

“Good evening, great lovers of Rita Edochie.

Please join me and celebrate this victory. ✌️”

Share

Please follow and like us: