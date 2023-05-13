Rita Edochie, Comforts May Amid Divorce Report

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has thrown shade at Yul Edochie for being irresponsible and insensitive to his first wife’s pain, May Edochie.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to comfort May, assuring her that she’s strongly behind her both spiritually and physically.

She also made her aware that she should not be afraid, for she’s with her and also applaud, May for being a strong woman in this time of her life.

She said “My darling daughter, Queen May, no shaking. You are the strong woman here.

“I am with you both in spirit and physically 24/7. No Fear”.