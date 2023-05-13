New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
Rita Edochie, Comforts May Amid Divorce Report

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has thrown shade at  Yul Edochie for being irresponsible and insensitive to his first wife’s pain, May Edochie.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to comfort May, assuring her that she’s strongly behind her both spiritually and physically.

She also made her aware that she should not be afraid, for she’s with her and also applaud, May for being a strong woman in this time of her life.

She said “My darling daughter, Queen May, no shaking. You are the strong woman here.

“I am with you both in spirit and physically 24/7. No Fear”.

Recall that Rita had thrown shade at Yul in her previous post by indirectly calling him an irresponsible husband and father, stating that what makes a man is when he takes care of his responsibility and not running away like a rat.

New Telegraph gathered reports online that the reason for Rita’s shady previous post is because May Edochie’s bride price has been returned to Yul Edochie.

She wrote, “What makes a man is when he takes care of his responsibility not running away like a rat”.

 

