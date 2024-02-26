Rita Edochie Blasts Judy Austin Over Advice To Young Girls

Veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie has blasted Yul Edochie’s wife, Judy Austin over her advice to young girls living wayward lifestyles, during her sermon on Sunday, February 25.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Judy Austin chastised young girls who lead carefree lives during an online ministry session.

According to her, some young girls would prefer to play the role of a wife to a wealthy guy than concentrate on their education.

She also revealed how relationships can cause some female students who are sent to school to lose focus on their schoolwork.

In reaction, Rita Edochie, who has always been against Judy and her husband, Yul’s Union, slammed her for holding someone’s husband to ransom. She slammed Judy for blabbing now and then, stressing that God cannot be mocked, and warned that the end will be very disastrous. Rita Said; “HOW CAN YOU HOLD SOMEBODY’S HUSBAND TO RANSOME, AND YOU ARE BLABBING EVERY NOW AND THEN? “BUT I LAUGH BECAUSE THE END WILL BE DISASTROUS, YOU CAN NEVER MOCK GOD. WHAT HE WILL DO WILL SHOCK YOU.” See Post Below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMALIANS CRIB (@omalians_crib)