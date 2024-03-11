New Telegraph

March 11, 2024
Rita Dominic Recounts How She Was Ban Silently By Nollywood Marketers

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has disclosed how a group of marketers used their influence to ban her from the movie industry.

In a video shared on Joy997fm’s official Instagram page, Rita Dominic revealed that the marketers, who at the time were considered the Nollywood movie industry‘s mini-gods, had barred her from the business.

In her statement, she said, “Before I decided to become a producer and form our company, I was silently banned.

He said; “I was banned from Nollywood silently by marketers because they were the mini-gods of Nollywood.

“They banned me because I was trying to do things differently, I just felt like it got to a point where if you want to acquire the services of an actor, it is best to talk to their management about it”.

