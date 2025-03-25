Rita Dominic Reacts To Drama At Ghana Birthday Party

Share

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic on Monday reacted to reports that she caused a scene at the birthday party she attended in Ghana over the weekend.

Her reactions followed a report that the actress snubbed her admirers who saw her at the birthday party of a Ghanaian businessman and also shoved off the press who wanted to take videos and pictures of her.

Rita Dominic took to her social media to clarify the report which she described as false information.

According to Rita, she understands her status as a celebrity and the role the press plays during such events.

She further stated that it would be lame to prevent the media from doing their work publicly, urging the public to stop spreading unfounded stories that do not make sense.

She wrote, “Duh! A person who does the kind of job I do and is out in a public place would not stop the press from doing their job.

“That’s lame. Stop making up stories that don’t make sense.”

