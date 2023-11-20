Rita Dominic Pens Romantic Note To Husband On His Birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic has showered praises on her husband, Fidelis Anosike as he celebrates his birthday.

In celebration of her husband, the actress shared a video of her and her husband dancing at an event, followed by a collage of them from the previous year on her Instagram page.

Sharing a video of themselves together, she followed it with a lovely caption, adorning him with sweet words such as her “baby” and that he’s the only person she is in sync with.

READ ALSO:

The movie screen goddess also showered prayers of blessing on him. Declaring her love for him, she wished him a birthday full of all the benefits of God.

She wrote: “To my baby… To my booboo…To the one, I am in sync with… I want to wish you a very happy birthday filled with all the blessings of the almighty. May God continue to ordain your steps… lots of love… @fidelisanosike”.

Celebrities including Kate Henshaw, Linda Osifo, Chidinma Aneke, Chidi Mokeme, and Beverly Osu took to her comment section to celebrate with her and her husband.

SEE POST BELOW: