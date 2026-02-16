Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, on Saturday, received a brand new Range Rover Sport as a Valentine’s gift from her husband and media entrepreneur Fidelis Anosike.

Decorated with a giant red bow on the bonnet and balloons inside, the luxury SUV was presented to Rita Dominic as she stepped out of the house in a red dress.

Visibly surprised, the Nollywood actress walked towards the car, covering her face in disbelief before taking time to admire its exterior.

She later entered the vehicle to explore its features, while her loved ones cheered around them.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Rita Dominic shared the video of the surprise on Saturday, February 14, showing how her Valentine’s Day evening went.

“Another Valentine’s with my favourite human, my forever boyfriend.. 🥰 He surprised me with the loveliest Valentine’s gift, but honestly, what I love most is how he makes love feel so effortless. I love you, baby..❤️❤️ @fidelisanosike,” she wrote.

After receiving the car, she embraced and kissed her husband warmly, before joining him and their guests in raising champagne glasses for celebratory toasts.

The clip captured the joyful moments as the couple marked Valentine’s Day with family support and heartfelt gestures.